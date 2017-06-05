OIC Calls On Member States And Humanitarian Organisations To Commemorate Orphans' Day

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 -- The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has called on member states and humanitarian organisations to undertake activities to commemorate Orphan's Day, which is celebrated on the 15th of Ramadan . The OIC said it paid particular attention to the issues of the orphans, with the launch of its programme for the stewardship and sponsoring of orphans, subsequent to the tsunami disaster in Southeast Asia in 2006.

