Navy children dress in kimonos, raise money for disaster victims in Japan
The kimono-wearing event at Yokosuka City's Sogo Fukushi Kaikan building was run by Helping Hands for Tohoku, a charity that supports victims of last year's Kumamoto earthquakes and 2011's earthquake and tsunami in northeast Japan. Parents paid 2,000 yen each - about a third of what it costs to rent a kimono in Tokyo - to dress their children in the traditional garb with the help of Japanese volunteers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Feb '17
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|66
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC