Navy children dress in kimonos, raise...

Navy children dress in kimonos, raise money for disaster victims in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Stars and Stripes

The kimono-wearing event at Yokosuka City's Sogo Fukushi Kaikan building was run by Helping Hands for Tohoku, a charity that supports victims of last year's Kumamoto earthquakes and 2011's earthquake and tsunami in northeast Japan. Parents paid 2,000 yen each - about a third of what it costs to rent a kimono in Tokyo - to dress their children in the traditional garb with the help of Japanese volunteers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Feb '17 CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 66
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
News Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 BDV 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14) Jan '16 ibu dita 5
See all Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,786,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC