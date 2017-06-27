Michael Goodhand from Dunmow made OBE...

Michael Goodhand from Dunmow made OBE in Queen's birthday honours for Red Cross work

A dedicated humanitarian from Great Dunmow who has led the British Red Cross response to disasters across the world for more than 25 years has been made an OBE in the Queen's birthday honours. Michael Goodhand began in the charity sector in 1989, working in Angola while in sabbatical from his private sector role as a logistics manager.

Chicago, IL

