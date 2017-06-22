Man invents tsunami sensor, internet obsesses over his dog
Tsunamis are caused primarily by earthquakes that occur in the seafloor, since rapid shifts in elevation can generate waves that cross oceans in a matter of several hours. In 2011, a massive tsunami hit northern Japan following a magnitude 9.0 earthquake off the coast, resulting in the meltdown of nuclear reactors at the Fukashima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Feb '17
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|66
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC