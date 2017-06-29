Japan: Ex-bosses to go on trial over Fukushima disaster

Three former executives at Fukushima's operator stand trial this week on the only criminal charges laid in the 2011 disaster, as thousands remain unable to return to homes near the shuttered nuclear plant. TOKYO: Three former executives at Fukushima 's operator stand trial this week on the only criminal charges laid in the 2011 disaster, as thousands remain unable to return to homes near the shuttered nuclear plant.

