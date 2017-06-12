Four missing in tsunami-hit Greenland...

Four missing in tsunami-hit Greenland village after M4 temblor

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Authorities say four people have been reported missing in Greenland after an earthquake off the Arctic island's west coast triggered tsunami that flooded a village. The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said Sunday that an earthquake late Saturday with a magnitude of around 4.0 struck northwestern Greenland near the village of Nuugaatsiaq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Feb '17 CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 66
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
News Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 BDV 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14) Jan '16 ibu dita 5
See all Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,864,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC