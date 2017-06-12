Edward Nalbandian received the delega...

Edward Nalbandian received the delegation headed by Shinichi Kitaoka

RIA Oreanda, Russia June 15, 2017 Thursday Edward Nalbandian received the delegation headed by Shinichi Kitaoka OREANDA-NEWS On June 14, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received the delegation headed by Shinichi Kitaoka, President of Japan International Cooperation Agency . Greeting the guest, Armenian Foreign Minister underlined with satisfaction the sustainable development of the Armenian-Japanese relations in recent years, and noted that the opening of the Embassy of Armenia in Tokyo in 2010 and of the Embassy of Japan in Yerevan in 2015 contributed to that.

