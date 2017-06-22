Earthquake drill slated in Davao City July 14
AN 8.2 earthquake scenario will be simulated in Davao City on July 14 for the first city-wide earthquake and tsunami drill. Lyndon Ancajas, Training Officer of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office , in Thursday's edition of the I-Speak weekly media forum, said that the purpose of the city-wide drill is to lessen the dependence of the people to response teams in the wake of any emergency situation caused by natural calamities.
