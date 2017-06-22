Earthquake drill slated in Davao City...

Earthquake drill slated in Davao City July 14

AN 8.2 earthquake scenario will be simulated in Davao City on July 14 for the first city-wide earthquake and tsunami drill. Lyndon Ancajas, Training Officer of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office , in Thursday's edition of the I-Speak weekly media forum, said that the purpose of the city-wide drill is to lessen the dependence of the people to response teams in the wake of any emergency situation caused by natural calamities.

