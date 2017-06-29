Dramatic Video Shows Deadly Tsunami H...

Dramatic Video Shows Deadly Tsunami Hitting Greenland

Friday Jun 23 Read more: National Geographic

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded as the storm surged, but geologists believe a landslide could be to blame for the deadly tsunami. Video from Greenland shows a powerful tsunami striking an inhabited part of the island's western shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Geographic.

