Daughters heartbroken after their deceased father's air force ribbons stolen
A daughter of a former Royal New Zealand Air Force medic has had her home burgled with thieves running off with her dad's memorabilia. Two sisters have been left devastated after their dead father's air force memorabilia was stolen from their ransacked home.
