Court finds ex-environment ministry official guilty of taking bribes

The Fukushima District Court on Thursday sentenced a former Environment Ministry official to one year in prison, suspended for three years, for accepting bribes to help a company win a decontamination project in Fukushima Prefecture. The court also ordered 57-year-old Yuji Suzuki, who formerly worked at a branch of the ministry's environment regeneration office in Fukushima, to pay a fine of 230,000.

