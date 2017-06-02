Beach resort hit by seven foot wave a...

Beach resort hit by seven foot wave as mini tsunami strikes the Netherlands

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Metro UK News

A mini tsunami hit the coast of The Netherlands this week - dragging parasols, sunbeds and even boats, into the water. Holidaymakers were caught off guard after being hit by the seven foot tidal wave in Zandvoort, a coastal resort in the Dutch province of North Holland.

