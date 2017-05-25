With focus on natural disasters, UN risk reduction forum opens in Mexico
" Human and economic losses from disasters cannot continue at current levels if we are going to progress with the Sustainable Development Goals," the Deputy Secretary-General said at the opening on Wednesday evening. Held every two years since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami to discuss disaster reduction, the 2017 Global Platform - the fifth such event to date - is bringing together some 6,000 Heads of State, policy makers, disaster risk managers, civil society and other participants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Feb '17
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|66
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC