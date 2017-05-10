Why was there an elephant parading th...

Why was there an elephant parading through Newcastle city centre on Tuesday?

Surprised shoppers were left doing double-takes in Newcastle on Tuesday, as city centre streets played host to a rather unusual guest. Parading along Grey Street, Oona the elephant caused a bit of a stir among passersby, who hadn't been expecting to bump into an Indonesian elephant on a Tuesday afternoon in Newcastle.

