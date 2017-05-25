Swiss vote for gradual nuclear phaseout, energy makeover7 min ago

Swiss vote for gradual nuclear phaseo...

Swiss vote for gradual nuclear phaseout, energy makeover

Sunday May 21

The Swiss voted today in favour of a massive overhaul of the country's energy system by gradually replacing the power from its ageing nuclear reactors with renewable sources. A full 58.2 per cent of Swiss voters supported the shift, according to a final tally after today's referendum, with only four of the country's 26 cantons voting "no".

Chicago, IL

