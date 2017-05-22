Sri Lanka at the Sheraton
Continuing its commendable decision to showcase different cuisines, the Sheraton Tel Aviv Hotel is now offering a Sri Lankan festival, which will run until May 20. The Sri Lankan ambassador, H.E. Selvaraj Periyasamy Pillai, invited guests to a dinner composed of typical Sri Lankan ingredients and, at the champagne reception, showed a film that presented some of the tourist attractions of the beautiful island in the Indian Ocean that he represents here. Relations between Israel and Sri Lanka have had their ups and downs since the two countries exchanged ambassadors in 1957, but at the present time they are definitely on an up.
