Quake report says Civil Defence can do better
The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management today released its event report into the 7.8-magnitude November 14 quake, acknowledging specific issues with how it issued tsunami warnings, and getting the right staff in quickly. In the weeks following the midnight quake, MCDEM drew heavy criticism over how it responded to the disaster, while then Acting Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee also conceded an ``an unacceptable level of confusion'' before signalling a review of the agency's entire command structure.
