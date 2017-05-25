Hua Hin hotels push airport redo

Hotel operators in Hua Hin and Cha-am have urged the government to speed up a revamp of the existing airport to develop better links to Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, China and India. The idea was floated to strengthen tourism competitiveness in the area and facilitate airlines, especially budget carriers wishing to add direct flights from major cities in Southeast Asia, China and South Asia to the Hua Hin airport.

