Exhibition commemorates six years since Japan's northeastern coast was hit by a powerful tsunami

The Horiuchi Foundation is presenting a series of photographs by Tomohiro Muda in an exhibition Icons of Time: Memories of the Tsunami that Struck Japan. The Japanese photographer's first UK exhibition commemorates six years since Japan's northeastern coast was hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship
ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win?
Thailand: Sand and silence awaits
Power operating facility stronger, safer in five years
Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequently
Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsunamis
Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know
