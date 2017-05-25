Early warning systems still missing in 100 countries, UN says

A general view shows the municipal disaster prevention centre building silhouetted in the sunset in Minamisanriku town on March 9, 2013, two days before the second anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disasters. Japan will on March 11 commemorate the second anniversary of a 9.0 magnitude offshore earthquake and giant tsunami that killed 15,880 people and left 2,694 unaccounted for, mainly in the Pacific coastline of the Tohoku region in the nation's northeast.

