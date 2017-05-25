Early warning systems still missing i...

Early warning systems still missing in 100 countries, UN says

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Times of Oman

A general view shows the municipal disaster prevention centre building silhouetted in the sunset in Minamisanriku town on March 9, 2013, two days before the second anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disasters. Japan will on March 11 commemorate the second anniversary of a 9.0 magnitude offshore earthquake and giant tsunami that killed 15,880 people and left 2,694 unaccounted for, mainly in the Pacific coastline of the Tohoku region in the nation's northeast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Feb '17 CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 66
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
News Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 BDV 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14) Jan '16 ibu dita 5
See all Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,823 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC