Budget: Five takes on this year's science spend

Wednesday May 24

Science commentator Professor Shaun Hendy has described Budget 2017 as "fairly steady as you go" for science and innovation. Photo / File Among the packages are $81.9 million over four years to the Endeavour Fund, $52.5m for research institutes through the Performance-Based Research Fund , $19.5m to enhance earthquake, tsunami and volcano monitoring capability and $21m for Antarctic science and $9.6m for New Zealand's presence in Antarctica, including developing a plan to redevelop Scott Base.

Chicago, IL

