Twitter users spin turn minister's Tohoku gaffe into praise for region
Thousands of Twitter users are posting positive comments about Tohoku using the hashtag #Tohokudeyokatta , playing on the job-ending gaffe of reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura. Imamura resigned Wednesday a day after saying "it was good that" the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami struck the Tohoku region rather than the Tokyo metropolitan area.
