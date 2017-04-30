Transfer sites for 610 tons of spent ...

Transfer sites for 610 tons of spent nuclear fuel undecided; decommissioning plans may be affected

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: The Japan Times

About 610 tons of spent nuclear fuel stored at seven of the 17 reactors in Japan that are set to be decommissioned have no fixed transfer destination, it was learned Sunday, threatening to hold up the decommissioning process. If it remains undecided where to transfer the spent nuclear fuel, work to dismantle reactor buildings and other structures may not be carried out as planned.

