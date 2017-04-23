Six years later, Fukushima has its ch...

Six years later, Fukushima has its children back

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

For more than four years, residents were barred from this hamlet in Fukushima after an earthquake and tsunami caused a meltdown at a nuclear power plant north of town. When the government lifted the evacuation order in 2015, those who returned were mostly the elderly, who figured coming home was worth the residual radiation risk.

