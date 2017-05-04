SHS Duo Place 6th in Caring for the K...

SHS Duo Place 6th in Caring for the Kenai Competition

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Seward City News

Kyrsten Johnson-Gray and Daisy Terry went above and beyond on their Caring for the Kenai project, Using a Song to Inform Children About Preparation and What to Do During an Earthquake or Tsunami, and qualified as the first finalists Seward has sent to the competition in 27 years. In January, the girls submitted an essay about the impact of their idea and how it could be implemented.

