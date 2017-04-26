New reconstruction minister Masayoshi Yoshino known for dedication to ...

New disaster reconstruction minister Masayoshi Yoshino, a Fukushima Prefecture native, is known for his commitment to restoring his hometown, which was hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami as well as the ensuing nuclear catastrophe. Yoshino, a 68-year-old former senior vice environment minister with business experience in the forestry industry, represents a constituency covering coastal areas in Fukushima Prefecture.

