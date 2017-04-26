New reconstruction minister Masayoshi Yoshino known for dedication to ...
New disaster reconstruction minister Masayoshi Yoshino, a Fukushima Prefecture native, is known for his commitment to restoring his hometown, which was hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami as well as the ensuing nuclear catastrophe. Yoshino, a 68-year-old former senior vice environment minister with business experience in the forestry industry, represents a constituency covering coastal areas in Fukushima Prefecture.
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Feb '17
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|66
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
