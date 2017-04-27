Masahiro Imamura: Japanese Minister Quits Over Fukushima Comments
North Korea will surely be on the agenda when Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday. People affected by the March 2011 quake and tsunami in northeastern Japan have expressed anger at the improper statement made on Tuesday by reconstruction minister Imamura Masahiro over the disaster.
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Feb '17
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|66
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
