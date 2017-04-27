Masahiro Imamura: Japanese Minister Q...

Masahiro Imamura: Japanese Minister Quits Over Fukushima Comments

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

North Korea will surely be on the agenda when Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday. People affected by the March 2011 quake and tsunami in northeastern Japan have expressed anger at the improper statement made on Tuesday by reconstruction minister Imamura Masahiro over the disaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Feb '17 CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 66
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
News Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 BDV 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14) Jan '16 ibu dita 5
See all Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,297 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC