LDP exec blames media for minister's resignation over gaffe

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, criticized the media on Wednesday, apparently in reference to reports of the recent resignation of postdisaster reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura over a gaffe. "Media organizations record everything, and after one slip of the tongue they call for you to be fired," Nikai said during a speech at a Tokyo hotel.

