Japanese Minister to Resign After Remark on 2011 Quake, Report Says

Japan's Reconstruction Minister Masahiro Imamura plans to step down after apologizing for remarks he made about the country's devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami, national broadcaster NHK reported late Tuesday. Imamura, who oversees post-disaster reconstruction efforts in northern Japan, said earlier in the day it was "good" the quake struck the Tohoku region.

