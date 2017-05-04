Japanese-Canadian community rolls out red carpet for Canadian Red Cross
Canadian Red Cross community planning and response co-ordinator Derek Mahoney, centre, samples a bowl of udon noodle soup after presenting a framed thank-you to the Kamloops Japanese Canadian Association for its contributions to the Japan Earthquake/Asia Pacific Tsunami relief effort. In photo, representing the Kamloops organization are, from left, Eileen Willms, Kim Yamada, George Uyeda and Marilyn Aura.
