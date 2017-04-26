Disaster victims express outrage over reconstruction minister's tactless remarks
Victims of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami have expressed anger at insensitive remarks made on Tuesday by reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura over the disaster. "The remarks are outrageous," said a 75-year-old man who has been evacuated to a temporary house in the city of Fukushima, from the Nagadoro district of Iitate in the prefecture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Feb '17
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|66
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC