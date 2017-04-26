Disaster victims express outrage over reconstruction minister's tactless remarks

Victims of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami have expressed anger at insensitive remarks made on Tuesday by reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura over the disaster. "The remarks are outrageous," said a 75-year-old man who has been evacuated to a temporary house in the city of Fukushima, from the Nagadoro district of Iitate in the prefecture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.