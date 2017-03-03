Tsunami-hit Minamisanriku gets Kuma-designed shopping center

A new shopping center opened Friday on elevated land in Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, providing shops that had been operating out of temporary premises new footing in the tsunami-wiped town. Marking a new phase in the town's reconstruction, 28 shops opened at Minamisanriku Sun Sun Shopping Village in six wooden buildings designed by Kengo Kuma, the famed architect behind the new National Stadium to be used in the 2020 Olympics.

