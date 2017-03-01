Ready to ride cross country for a cause

Ready to ride cross country for a cause

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Northern Daily Leader

Cheryl Hall prepares to tackle 500km in five days on a bike for Hands Across the Water ride in Thailand Ready to roll: Janine Harris, Ann Bartlett, Luke Ahern, Cheryl, pictured right, and Brad Harris on a 130km training ride last week in preparation for their Thailand trip. CYCLING 500km is no easy feat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Daily Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Feb 11 CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 66
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
News Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 BDV 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14) Jan '16 ibu dita 5
See all Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,569 • Total comments across all topics: 279,324,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC