Over half of Japan's 'disaster base' hospitals lack clear crisis operating manuals

More than half of specially designated hospitals for emergencies have yet - due partly to a lack of manpower - to draw up manuals spelling out how to continue operating after a major natural disaster hits, a Kyodo News survey showed Monday. The government has urged the so-called disaster base hospitals to compile such manuals following the catastrophic March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that paralyzed many hospital functions in northeastern Japan.

