Over half of Japan's 'disaster base' hospitals lack clear crisis operating manuals

More than half of specially designated hospitals for emergencies have yet - due partly to a lack of manpower - to draw up manuals spelling out how to continue operating after a major natural disaster hits, a Kyodo News survey showed Monday. The government has urged the so-called disaster base hospitals to compile such manuals following the catastrophic March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that paralyzed many hospital functions in northeastern Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.