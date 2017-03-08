Miyagi governor mulls fourth term to ...

Miyagi governor mulls fourth term to keep focus on disaster recovery

Miyagi Gov. Yoshihiro Murai has suggested he is willing to seek a fourth term in order to take the lead on issues in the prefecture like reconstruction from the devastating March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. "In terms of hardware, reconstruction has been making very smooth progress," Murai said in a recent interview, noting that the construction of 80 percent of public housing planned for disaster survivors has been completed.

