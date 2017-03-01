Japan seeks to use robots to dismantl...

Japan seeks to use robots to dismantle crippled Fukushima plant after tsunami disaster in 2011

The strongest quake ever recorded in Japan knocked out the Fukushima-Daiichi plant causing the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl Japan is seeking to use robots to attempt to dismantle nuclear reactors which were crippled by the devastating earthquake and tsunami disaster almost six years ago. On March 11, 2011, a massive 9 magnitude earthquake, the strongest quake ever recorded in Japan, created three tsunamis that knocked out the Fukushima-Daiichi plant , causing the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier.

