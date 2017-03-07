Iwate governor looks beyond 3/11 reconstruction, pushes comprehensive tourism and other programs
Iwate Gov. Takuya Tasso has pledged to carry out far-sighted projects to revitalize communities in his prefecture, primarily by promoting tourism under the latest reconstruction program. "I'll work on regional revitalization beyond disaster reconstruction for the future of the prefecture," Tasso said in an interview ahead of the sixth anniversary of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Feb 11
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|66
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC