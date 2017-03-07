Iwate governor looks beyond 3/11 reco...

Iwate governor looks beyond 3/11 reconstruction, pushes comprehensive tourism and other programs

7 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Iwate Gov. Takuya Tasso has pledged to carry out far-sighted projects to revitalize communities in his prefecture, primarily by promoting tourism under the latest reconstruction program. "I'll work on regional revitalization beyond disaster reconstruction for the future of the prefecture," Tasso said in an interview ahead of the sixth anniversary of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami.

