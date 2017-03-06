In Pictures: Palestinian schoolchildr...

In Pictures: Palestinian schoolchildren fly kites in solidarity with Japan

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Times of Oman

Palestinian schoolchildren fly kites in a show of solidarity with the Japanese people during an event organised by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency marking the sixth anniversary of the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,500 people dead or missing, in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Yunis on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Photo - AFP Palestinian schoolchildren fly kites in a show of solidarity with the Japanese people during an event organised by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency marking the sixth anniversary of the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,500 people dead or missing, in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Yunis on Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Feb 11 CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 66
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
News Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 BDV 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14) Jan '16 ibu dita 5
See all Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,853 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC