In Pictures: Palestinian schoolchildren fly kites in solidarity with Japan
Palestinian schoolchildren fly kites in a show of solidarity with the Japanese people during an event organised by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency marking the sixth anniversary of the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,500 people dead or missing, in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Yunis on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Photo - AFP Palestinian schoolchildren fly kites in a show of solidarity with the Japanese people during an event organised by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency marking the sixth anniversary of the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,500 people dead or missing, in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Yunis on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
