Experts baffled as robots sent to clean up Fukushima nuclear site keep dying

A Japanese company tasked with cleaning up Fukushima, the site of the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, has admitted that its attempts to probe the site are failing repeatedly due to incredibly high levels of radiation. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific/experts-baffled-as-robots-sent-to-clean-up-fukushima-nuclear-site-keep-dying-35505131.html A lone house sits on the scarred landscape, inside the exclusion zone, close to the devastated Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on February.

Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Feb 11 CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 66
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
News Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16) Jan '16 BDV 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14) Jan '16 ibu dita 5
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions

