A Japanese company tasked with cleaning up Fukushima, the site of the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, has admitted that its attempts to probe the site are failing repeatedly due to incredibly high levels of radiation. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific/experts-baffled-as-robots-sent-to-clean-up-fukushima-nuclear-site-keep-dying-35505131.html A lone house sits on the scarred landscape, inside the exclusion zone, close to the devastated Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.