Brilliant ad shows the impact of Japan's tsunami of 2011 that killed tens of thousands
A clever advertisement paying tribute to the lives lost in Japan's 2011 earthquake is also sending shockwaves through the web. The 8.9-magnitude earthquake and tsunami waves associated with it in March 2011 killed tens of thousands of people in the country.
