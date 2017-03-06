Big Tokyo quake drill focuses on stra...

Big Tokyo quake drill focuses on stranded commuters

The Japan Times

The government held a disaster drill Monday in central Tokyo, anticipating that a massive earthquake will leave a large number of people stranded at train stations and on the streets, requiring accommodations to be made available at government offices. More than 5 million people in central Tokyo were unable to immediately return home after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami struck the Tohoku region.

