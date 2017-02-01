World Wetlands Day 2017: Wetlands for...

World Wetlands Day 2017: Wetlands for Disaster Risk Reduction

World Wetlands Day is celebrated every year on 2 February, marking the date in 1971 when the Convention on Wetlands, known as the Ramsar Convention, was adopted in the Iranian city of Ramsar, drawing attention to the importance of wetlands. The theme for 2017 "Wetlands for Disaster Risk Reduction" is selected to raise awareness and to highlight the vital role of healthy wetlands in reducing the impacts of extreme events such as floods, droughts and cyclones on communities, and in helping to build resilience.

