'Unimaginable' radiation levels detected inside Fukushima reactor in Japan
A reactor building damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan is seen in a file photo. , recorded readings as high as 530 sieverts an hour inside the containment vessel of a reactor at the site, the Guardian said.
