Trump's views don't always align with what's said in Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump had a head start building rapport at a previous meeting, and hope to build on it in Washington on Friday. But Trump's words and views don't always align with what's said in Japan: - "Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Sat
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|66
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC