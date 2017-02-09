The media can no longer hide the trut...

The media can no longer hide the truth about Fukushima; the entire world is in danger

Thursday Feb 9

We first want to thank Fox News for FINALLY reporting on a subject that has been highly censored by the mainstream media for the past 5+ years, the situation in Fukushima, Japan is completely out of control . While Fox News recently reported that radiation levels at Fukushima were now at 'unimaginable levels' more than 5 years after the disastrous earthquake and tsunami struck, as Steve Quayle asked in an SQNote he left while linking to that story, why has the mainstream media been silent all of this time? We've long believed that 'reality' has a way of 'awakening' everybody and the stories recently coming across the wire over at ENENews have been mind-numbing the last few weeks to say the least.

