Study shows refugeesa & immigrantsa resilience in disasters

Monday Feb 20 Read more: Scoop

Many immigrants and refugees were resilient to the Canterbury Earthquakes due to their previous experiences of disasters and war in their homelands, according to research from the University of Auckland. Sociology academics from the Faculty of Arts - Doctoral Candidate Shinya Uekusa and Associate Professor Steve Matthewman - interviewed refugees and immigrants caught up in the Canterbury Earthquakes in 2010-2011, and also the 2011 Tohoku, Japan, 9.1 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that killed nearly 16,000 people.

