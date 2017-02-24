Ruth Ozeki: Neither here nor there

Ruth Ozeki's novel, A Tale for the Time Being , won a string of awards, including the LA Times Book Award, and was short-listed for the Man Booker Prize. Junot Diaz, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, said, "Ozeki is one of my favorite novelists, bewitching, intelligent, hilarious, and heartbreaking, often on the same page."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Writer.