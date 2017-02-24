Ruth Ozeki: Neither here nor there

Ruth Ozeki: Neither here nor there

Friday Feb 24

Ruth Ozeki's novel, A Tale for the Time Being , won a string of awards, including the LA Times Book Award, and was short-listed for the Man Booker Prize. Junot Diaz, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, said, "Ozeki is one of my favorite novelists, bewitching, intelligent, hilarious, and heartbreaking, often on the same page."

