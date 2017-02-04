Record radiation level detected at Fu...

Record radiation level detected at Fukushima reactor "unimaginable,"...

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: NewsTarget.com

Radiation levels inside a damaged nuclear reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan have hit a record high since the plant suffered a triple nuclear meltdown almost six years ago. The latest readings - described by experts as "unimaginable" - now pose a serious challenge as officials prepare to dismantle the disaster-hit facility safely.

