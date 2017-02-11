Pacific rim countries to test their tsunami warning system
Countries bordering on the Pacific Ocean will test their capacity to handle a major tsunami in an exercise from February 15 to 17, held to identify possible shortcomings in the Pacific Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System, established under the auspices of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission . Dubbed PacWave17, the exercise foresees several scenarios for earthquakes off the coasts of Chile and Peru, Colombia and Ecuador, Philippines, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu for countries to choose from.
