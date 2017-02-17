No fracking way! Fukishima is worse t...

No fracking way! Fukishima is worse than ever

Remember the Fukishima Daiichi nuclear accident following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan? I wrote about it at the time, here , here , here , here , and here , explaining that the accident was far worse than the public was being told and that it would take many decades -- if ever -- for the site to recover. Well it's six years later and, if anything, the Fukushima situation is even worse.

